Manchester City vs Brighton: Lineups & LIVE updates

Man City look to get back to winning ways

Manchester City look to get back to winning ways after Liverpool ended their unbeaten streak this season in the previous game. They are up against Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton who are still looking for their first win under new manager.

Pep Guardiola's City are currently four points behind league leaders Arsenal. They have picked up 23 points from a possible 30 and last weekend's loss against Liverpool was their first loss in 22 league games.

Brighton have looked competitive under new manager, De Zerbi, but have struggled to pick up a win due to their lack luster finishing. Brighton's track record way to City isn't great either, the Seagulls have lost 10 of their 12 visits here, conceding 21 goals and scoring just 2.

Manchester City vs Brighton confirmed lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Brighton XI (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard; Groß, Lallana; Welbeck

Manchester City vs Brighton LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City play six games in all competitions before the World Cup in November. They face Graham Potter's Chelsea in the EFL Cup on November 9th. In the Champions League, Guardiola's men will face Sevilla and Dortmund in their final two group stage fixtures.