Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Manchester City will hope to strike first and fast in their Champions League quarter-final first leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, as Pep Guardiola's side eye going one step further than last season in Europe's biggest competition.
The Premier League champions face La Liga's title holders in a crunch clash, as the Catalan seeks to outfox old foe Diego Simeone in pursuit of a first European title with the Etihad Stadium outfit after last year's final heartbreak.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
Games
|Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Date
|April 5, 2022
Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
U.S. TV channel
Online stream
CBS
Team news & rosters
Position
Man City roster
Goalkeepers
|Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker
Defenders
|Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand
Midfielders
|Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia
Forwards
|Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie
Still stung by their loss in Portugal last year, Manchester City look like they will take some stopping this time around - but their continued pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts could leave them stretched thin.
With an arguably bigger clash against Liverpool that could shape the Premier League title race just around the corner, is there a chance they could take their eye off the ball here?
Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Sterling.
Position
Atletico roster
Goalkeepers
|Lecomte, Oblak, Gomes
Defenders
|Gimenez, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, A. Moreno, Hermoso, Mandava, Vrsaljko, M. Moreno, Lama, Rojas, Camara, Diez
Midfielders
|Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Wass, Carrasco, Serrano, Rivas
Forwards
|Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Simeone, Martin
Diego Simeone will likely look back on the 2021-22 campaign as something of a mixed bag with a failed domestic defence in La Liga - but a win over Manchester United leaves them firmly still in the mix for European glory.
They arrive as underdogs in Manchester, but time and again, the Rojiblancos have shown that they can thrive under the pressure.
Predicted Atletico starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.
Last five results
Man City results
Atletico results
|Burnley 0-2 Man City (Apr 2)
|Atletico 4-1 Alaves (Apr 2)
|Southampton 1-4 Man City (Mar 20)
|Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico (Mar 19)
|Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City (Mar 14)
|Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15)
|Man City 0-0 Sporting (Mar 9)
|Atletico 2-1 Cadiz (Mar 11)
|Man City 4-1 Man Utd (Mar 6)
|Betis 1-3 Atletico (Mar 6)