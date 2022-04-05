Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester City will hope to strike first and fast in their Champions League quarter-final first leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, as Pep Guardiola's side eye going one step further than last season in Europe's biggest competition.

The Premier League champions face La Liga's title holders in a crunch clash, as the Catalan seeks to outfox old foe Diego Simeone in pursuit of a first European title with the Etihad Stadium outfit after last year's final heartbreak.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

Still stung by their loss in Portugal last year, Manchester City look like they will take some stopping this time around - but their continued pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts could leave them stretched thin.

With an arguably bigger clash against Liverpool that could shape the Premier League title race just around the corner, is there a chance they could take their eye off the ball here?

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Sterling.

Position Atletico roster Goalkeepers Lecomte, Oblak, Gomes Defenders Gimenez, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, A. Moreno, Hermoso, Mandava, Vrsaljko, M. Moreno, Lama, Rojas, Camara, Diez Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Wass, Carrasco, Serrano, Rivas Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Simeone, Martin

Diego Simeone will likely look back on the 2021-22 campaign as something of a mixed bag with a failed domestic defence in La Liga - but a win over Manchester United leaves them firmly still in the mix for European glory.

They arrive as underdogs in Manchester, but time and again, the Rojiblancos have shown that they can thrive under the pressure.

Predicted Atletico starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.

