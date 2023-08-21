Verbal agreement reached: Manchester City closing in on £51m deal to sign Jeremy Doku from Rennes

Manchester City are close to completing a £51m ($65m) deal to sign Belgian talent Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

Doku to move to City

New bid made over the weekend

Personal terms already agreed

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that City are close to completing a deal to sign Doku, having agreed a package worth £51m for the Rennes winger. He has already agreed personal terms with the club and is now poised to undergo a medical this week, before rubber-stamping the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doku has been at the centre of something of a transfer saga this summer, having also been targeted by Chelsea and West Ham. However, he made it clear that he only intended to move to the Etihad Stadium, and it appears the transfer is now close to being completed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 21-year-old is a full Belgium international with 14 caps, and has made 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists. He is likely to replace Riyad Mahrez, who has moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City will hope to formalise the signing of Doku at the earliest opportunity.