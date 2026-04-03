Manchester City are making every effort to keep their star player

It remains to be seen whether star player Rodri will still be wearing the Manchester City shirt beyond this season. The experienced midfielder has not ruled out a move away this summer. City have now made a final attempt to keep the Spaniard at the club.

The Citizens had to do without Rodri for a long time due to a serious knee injury and a few recent niggles. Lately, however, things have been improving and the defensive midfielder is becoming increasingly important to the team.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was recently linked with Real Madrid, and he did not completely rule out that option. “The fact that I played for Atlético Madrid does not prevent me from playing for Real Madrid. Others have made that move too, and you cannot turn down the best clubs in the world; I would love to return to Spain.”

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man City have now offered the player a new contract in an attempt to keep him. This should provide more clarity about his future, though the possibility remains that he could leave for a substantial fee.

Romano reported via his account on X that the final decision lies with Rodri and his family. Should he reject the new offer, the English club will demand a substantial transfer fee to let him leave this summer. Another option is that he leaves on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Rodri is one of the mainstays of Pep Guardiola’s team. To date, he has played 293 matches for City, scoring 28 goals and providing 32 assists. He has also won twelve different trophies with the club. Moreover, with his solitary goal in the 2022/23 Champions League final against Inter, he secured Man City’s first-ever Champions League trophy.