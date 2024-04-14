Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United Women will be involved in a Women's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.
It will be a repeat of last season's final where Sam Kerr scored the winner for the Blues.
The Red Devils defeated Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton on the road to the semis, while Chelsea surged ahead with wins over West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton to get here.
Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:35 am EST
|Venue:
|Leigh Sports Village
The Women's FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at Leight Sports Village in Leigh, England.
It will kick off at 9:35 am EST on Sunday, April 14, in the United States (US).
How to watch Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Women's FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Manchester United Women team news
United manager Marc Skinner will be without the injured lot of Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson.
Meanwhile, Leah Galton and Hinata Miyazawa returned from their setbacks but would start on the bench against Chelsea.
Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Garcia; Parris
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Tullis-Joyce
|Defenders:
|Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn
|Midfielders:
|Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams
Chelsea Women team news
The FA Cup holders will miss the likes of Millie Bright, Maren Mjelde, Aniek Nouwen, Mia Fishel and Kerr on account of their respective knocks.
Blues boss Emma Hayes will continue with Lauren James in attack, with Mayra Ramirez featuring at the tip.
Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger
|Defenders:
|Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn
|Midfielders:
|Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd
|Forwards:
|Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 21, 2024
|Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United
|Women's Super League
|May 14, 2023
|Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
|Women's FA Cup
|March 12, 2023
|Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
|Women's Super League
|November 6, 2022
|Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea
|Women's Super League
|May 8, 2022
|Chelsea 4-2 Manchester United
|Women's Super League