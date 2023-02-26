Manchester United vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man United against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on TV and online in the United States.

EitherManchester United or Newcastle will end their six-year trophy drought in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Red Devils last won silverware with the Europa League in May 2017, while the Magpies are vying for their first League Cup in the club's history. They haven't won anything since topping the Championship in 2016-17.

United reach the final in good form, having booked their place in the Europa League Round of 16 at the expense of Barcelona, while also thumping Nottingham Forest in the League Cup semi-final and beating Leicester City 3-0 in the league last weekend.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle defeated Southampton 3-1 across two legs in the semi-final, but have been less than impressive in the league recently and were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool last weekend.

Man Utd vs Newcastle date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Newcastle Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30am ET, 4:30pm GMT, 10pm IST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+

Man Utd team news & squad

There were initial fears after Marcus Rashford hinted ata knock in a cryptic social media post , but the forward is unlikely to miss out.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are the long-term absentees, with Anthony Martial struggling with a hip problem of late.

Antony reaffirmed his quality off the bench in the win over Leicester, where Harry Maguire also marked his return from injury. The Brazilian could expect to take Wout Weghorst's place in attack unless Rashford's knock is not serious, while Jadon Sancho justifies his place in the XI.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Weghorst

Newcastle team news & squad

Loris Karius gets a shot at the Carabao Cup final following the goalkeeper crisis at the club, with Nick Pope's red against Liverpool ruling him out. Former United loanee Martin Dubravka and ex-Everton winger Anthony Gordon are cup-tied.

Bruno Guimaraes returns having served his domestic ban to boost the injury stricken midfield where Matty Longstaff is out with a knee injury.

Emil Krafth is also sure to miss due to an ACL injury, while Joelinton and Joe Willock are doubts on account of thigh strains - but the Brazilian is tipped to pass his fitness test to start against United.

Newcastle possible XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S. Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin