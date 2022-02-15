Man Utd vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Manchester United are set to welcome Brighton to Old Trafford for a must-win Premier League clash on Tuesday night.
United head into the match on the back of 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton that dented their chances of Champions League qualification, while Brighton are fresh from a 2-0 win at Watford that saw them rise to ninth.
Ahead of the game, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch, team news, odds and more.
Game
Date
February 15
Kick-off time
8:15pm GMT/3:15pm ET
Man Utd vs Brighton TV channel, live stream & how to watch
BT Sport was originally due to show Manchester United vs Brighton in the United Kingdom (UK) on December 18, but the fixture had to be rearranged due to a Covid-19 related postponement.
BT Sport will be busy screening Champions League games on February 15, meaning supporters will be unable to view the Old Trafford contest in the UK.
The game will, however, be available for United States (US) viewers, with Peacock TV providing coverage on television and via an online stream.
UK TV channel
UK online stream
N/A
N/A
US TV channel
US online stream
Peacock TV
Peacock Premium player
Man Utd team news & squad
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant
Defenders
Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot
Midfielders
McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Fred, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata
Forwards
Rashford, Elanga, Ronaldo, Cavani
Fred missed United's draw with Southampton after testing positive for Covid-19, but is available for selection once again against Brighton.
Edinson Cavani also sat out the Saints game due to a groin complaint, and won't be fit in time for Tuesday, while Nemanja Matic is the only other absentee for the Red Devils as he recovers from a shin injury.
Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho.
Brighton team news & squad
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sanchez, Steele, Scherpen
Defenders
Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Duffy, Roberts, Gross
Midfielders
Lallana, Moder, Caicedo, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Leonard, March, Trossard
Forwards
Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.
Brighton boast a near full-strength squad for their trip to Old Trafford, with Enock Mwepu the only injury absentee.
Graham Potter is also set to welcome back Yves Bissouma following his exploits at Afcon, with Neal Maupay likely to lead the line again after his strike against Watford.
Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma; Lamptey, Lallana, Moder, Trossard; Maupay.
Recent results & form
Man Utd last five results
Brighton last five results
Man Utd 1-1 Southampton (Feb 12)
Watford 0-2 Brighton (Feb 12)
Burnley 1-1 Man Utd (Feb 8)
Tottenham 3-1 Brighton (Feb 5)
Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough (Feb 4)
Leicester 1-1 Brighton (Jan 23)
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (Jan 22)
Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (Jan 18)
Brentford 1-3 Man Utd (Jan 19)
Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace 1 (Jan 14)
Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches, with two 1-1 draws against Chelsea included in that period.
Potter's team have not suffered defeat on the road since November 20 and will fancy their chances of an upset against an inconsistent Red Devils outfit.
United have won just two of their last six games in the top flight, but were fortunate that their top-four rivals also slipped up at the weekend.
Ralf Rangnick's side can move back into the final Champions League spot with a win over Brighton before their focus switches to a Pennines derby clash with Leeds on February 20.