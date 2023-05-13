Man Utd vs Wolves: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Wolves, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have made their home a fortress as they have won 24 matches at Old Trafford in all competitions this season; only in 2002-03 (27), 2007-08 (25) and 2010-11 (26) have the Red Devils ever enjoyed more home wins in a single campaign.

Moreover, they have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five Premier League home games, last recording more in a row from May to October 2017 (6), and within a single season from December 2009 to March 2010 (7). All eyes will be on Marcus Rashford as he has scored 19 home goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season – the last player to net more at Old Trafford in a single campaign was Wayne Rooney (20 in 2009-10).

After losing their last two matches in the league, United will be eager to bounce back to winning ways as Liverpool are breathing down their necks for the much sought-after fourth spot which will ensure Champions League qualification next season.

Meanwhile, Wolves are in the 13th spot with nothing much to lose as they are safe from relegation.

Man Utd vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am EDT Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

The game is scheduled for May 13 at Old Trafford. It will kick off at 11 am EDT in the USA.

How to watch Man Utd vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Manchester United will continue to miss Lisandro Martinez (foot), Phil Jones (knee), Tom Heaton (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Raphael Varane (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knock) with injuries.

However, Alejandro Garnacho has returned and could feature against Wolves after he was as an unused substitute in the defeat against West Ham.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Gea, Butland Defenders: Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Elanga, Antony, Garnacho, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Wolves team news

Wolves will miss the services of Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho, and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Julen Lopetegui might set his team up in a 4-4-2 formation with Jose Sa between the sticks and Diego Costa and Matheus Cunha as the two frontmen.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Neto, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Costa, Cunha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders: Kilman, Collins, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo. Midfielders: Neves, Lemina, Hodge, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence. Forwards: Neto, Sarabia, Traore, Cunha, Hee-chan, Jimenez, Costa.

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Man Utd have won four times while Wolves have managed to get the three points on just one occasion.

Date Match Competition 31/12/2022 Wolves 0-1 Man Utd Premier League 03/01/2022 Man Utd 0-1 Wolves Premier League 29/08/2021 Wolves 0-1 Man Utd Premier League 23/05/2021 Wolves 1-2 Man Utd Premier League 30/12/2020 Man Utd 1-0 Wolves Premier League

