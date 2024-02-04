Manchester United vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After triumphing in Monday's seven-goal thriller, Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways against West Ham in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lost the last two games in this fixture but head into the tie in a buoyant mood as Erik ten Hag's men edged Wolves 4-3 at Molineux last time out.

On the other hand, David Moyes's side risks being leapfrogged by United on the league table, as the Hammers look to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions following a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, February 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Lisandro Martinez was back in the XI in the Wolves victory, but Ten Hag will remain without Anthony Martial, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia due to fitness and injury concerns.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof remain doubts, while Sofyan Amrabat may be considered following Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

West Ham team news

Moyes will miss the likes of Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta through injuries, while Said Benrahma has joined Lyon on loan till the end of the season.

Right-back Vladimir Coufal is back from a ban, while Nayef Aguerd is in line to possibly return on the opposite side of his compatriot, Amrabat.

Meanwhile, Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips may need to start on the bench here.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and West Ham United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 23, 2023 West Ham United 2-0 Manchester United Premier League May 7, 2023 West Ham United 1-0 Manchester United Premier League March 1, 2023 Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United FA Cup October 30, 2022 Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United Premier League January 22, 2022 Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United Premier League

