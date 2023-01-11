Man Utd target Weghorst misses Besiktas training after being blocked from travelling to England for talks

Manchester United target Wout Weghorst missed Besiktas training after the club vetoed the player's attempts to travel to England to hold talks.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? That's according to Turkish football expert and VOLE journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, who revealed that the Dutch forward had planned to leave the country but was allegedly denied the opportunity by the club. Weghorst then complained of "pains" before missing out on Wednesday's session.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, United have verbally agreed a deal with the player for a six-month loan transfer worth somewhere in the region of £2.6m ($3.2m), although that offer is still pending Besiktas' approval. Despite Weghorst appearing to say goodbye to fans after scoring last weekend, his employers have remained resolute on the matter and have since denied any existence of a release clause.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United, for their part, have been urged away from the forward, who spent the back end of last season on loan at Burnley. Netherlands legend Marco van Basten warned fellow countryman Erik ten Hag of having too many Dutchmen in his side, and suggested PSV front man Luuk de Jong would be the preferable option.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With both Weghorst and Besiktas caught in a stalemate, any potential move to United will seemingly hinge on which party blinks first, as the Turkish club's stance on his exit has been relatively firm thus far.