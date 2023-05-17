WATCH: Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand blanks Jamie Carragher - but eventually acknowledges fellow pundit with handshake to seemingly end 'clown' feud

Rio Ferdinand initially acted as if he would ignore Jamie Carragher as they crossed paths on Wednesday, but eventually put their feud to bed.

Recent war of words between ex-players

Former England team-mates

But any issues now appear to be resolved

WHAT HAPPENED? CBS pundit Carragher recently called BT's Ferdinand a "clown" during a dispute about a penalty decision in the Champions League semi-final between Inter and AC Milan. Ferdinand seemed to take offence to that comment, saying: "I don't understand why he came in with hostility, it's a hostile energy and I don’t understand it."

After initially brushing by Carragher on punditry duty at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, though, they shared a respectful handshake.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher and Ferdinand were international team-mates and club rivals during their careers, and they have each become popular pundits in retirement.

WHAT NEXT? We'll see if Ferdinand invites the ex-Liverpool centre-back onto his FIVE show, or if the pair remain at a respectful distance moving forward.