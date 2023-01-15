Bruno Fernandes urged fans not to misconstrue his post-Manchester derby comments and attack Cristiano Ronaldo.

Man Utd beat Man City at Old Trafford

Fernandes accuses some of misinterpreting post-match words

Many viewed comments as Ronaldo dig

WHAT HAPPENED? After starring in the Red Devils' Manchester derby triumph, Fernandes had mentioned that they look like a 'proper team'. Some onlookers took his comments as a dig at his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who parted ways with the club in November by mutual consent. But the Portuguese has now clarified his comment by uploading a message to his Instagram story.

WHAT THEY SAID: He wrote: "I know that is difficult to see Manchester United doing well, [but I] don't have anything to [say] about us on the news apart good things. Don't use my name to attack Cristiano. Cristiano was part of our team for half the season and as I said in many interviews, everyone since Liverpool is being amazing and acting like a proper team and you can see the results. We carry on!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes equalised in the 78th minute in controversial circumstances, before Marcus Rashford netted the winner as United beat their fierce rivals on Saturday. The result saw them climb up to third with 38 points from 18 matches, one point less than the Sky Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO FERNANDES? The midfielder will almost certainly feature again for Erik ten Hag's side on Wednesday when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.