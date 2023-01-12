Man Utd to complete Weghorst loan transfer as Besiktas accept £2.7m compensation package & allow striker to leave Istanbul

Manchester United are set to finalise a loan deal for Wout Weghorst, with a compensation package reported to have been agreed with Besiktas.

Red Devils closing in on striker signing

Turkish giants agree to left forward leave

Short-term deal in place at Old Trafford

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Netherlands international moved to Turkey on a season-long loan deal back in July 2022, with Burnley allowing the 30-year-old frontman to leave Turf Moor after suffering relegation out of the Premier League. Weghorst is now on the verge of returning to English football through to the end of the current campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano claims that United have reached an agreement with Besiktas that will see them pay £2.7 million as one loan deal is cut short and another is put in place. Weghorst is said to be in the process of packing up his stuff in Istanbul as the path is cleared for him to head for Manchester.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Weghorst is expected to travel to Old Trafford for a medical on Thursday, ahead of the relevant paperwork being signed, with positive discussions having taken place between all parties – including Burnley – as a January transfer is lined up.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

AA

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Besiktas were initially reluctant to part with Weghorst, after seeing him hit nine goals for them this season, but they have bowed to the striker’s wishes after he made it clear that he wanted to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. United’s loan deal is not expected to include the option for a permanent transfer.