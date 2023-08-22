Andre Onana backup incoming? Man Utd make £6m bid for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as Turkey star leaves Istanbul to pursue move

Manchester United have made a £6m offer for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as backup to Andre Onana

Man Utd make bid for Turkey goalkeeper

Bayindir given permission to leave Fenerbahce

Turkish giants targeting Croatia No.1

WHAT HAPPENED? United are trying to sign Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce. According to a report from Turkish website Fanatik, the Red Devils have offered £6 million for Bayindir, who has been Fenerbahce's No.1 since 2019 and has 12 caps for the Turkish national side. And according to Sports Digitale, the Turkish club have given Bayindir permission to speak to other clubs and authorised him travelling away from Istanbul with his agent in order to resolve his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have made big changes in goal over the summer, making a dramatic U-turn on a new contract for David de Gea and signing Andre Onana instead for £47m ($61m), a club-record deal for a goalkeeper. United have also sent Nathan Bishop out on loan to Sunderland while Dean Henderson has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fenerbahce are reportedly targeting Croatia international Dominik Livakovic as a replacement for Bayindir if he eventually leaves.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's side host Nottingham Forest on Saturday hoping to respond to their dismal 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.