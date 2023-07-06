Man Utd get big boost in Andre Onana pursuit as Inter open Yann Sommer talks to replace goalkeeper

Inter have opened talks to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Andre Onana.

United aiming to sign Onana

Inter eyeing Sommer

Talks opened with Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have opened talks with Bayern over a deal to sign Sommer, who has emerged as the club's top target, along with Shakhar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, as the club look to bring in a replacement for Onana, who is wanted by United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have tabled a fresh bid for Onana worth €50m (£34m/$44m) and are said to be confident of securing the signature of the Cameroon international this summer. Inter making a move to sign a new goalkeeper may only boost that confidence.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sommer has only played 25 times for Bayern in total, having established himself as one of the Bundesliga's best goalkeepers during his time with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he played 335 times, and he has also won 83 caps for Switzerland. He has a contract with Bayern until 2025, but he is said to be keen on moving to Inter.

WHAT NEXT? Inter may need to sell Onana before finalising any kind of deal for his replacement.