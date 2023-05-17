Man City vs Real Madrid: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Man City and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Two European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in an epic Champions League semi-final second-leg encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The tie is finely balanced as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg back in Spain and they have all to do for a place in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Man City are currently on a 15-match winning streak at the Etihad across all tournaments - scoring at least twice in 14 of those contests - and if they can come out unscathed against Los Blancos it will be a night etched in history.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid head into this game on the back of a slender 1-0 win against Getafe in La Liga. They have previously won in England against Liverpool and Chelsea in this edition of the Champions League and would be eager to repeat their heroics against a well-drilled City side.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's troops would have in their mind that they fell 4-3 against City away from home in the previous season and would look to tread with caution in a make-or-break fixture.

Man City vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 PM EDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Champions League fixture between Manchester City and Real Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm EDT in the US on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+. It will be available to stream live online through the Paramount+ app/website.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Manchester City will be without Nathan Ake for the Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Real Madrid. The Dutch defender is nursing a hamstring injury. Manuel Akanji can be used in the left-back position.

“Except Nathan, everyone is fit,” said Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Carson, Ortega. Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte. Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden. Forwards: Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez, Haaland.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid have no injury concerns ahead of the game. They had Eduardo Camavinga walk off the pitch with a knock against Getafe but Ancelotti has played down the concerns.

However, he might be used as a left midfielder instead of a left-back against City. The Italian manager might field his team in a 4-4-2 formation with Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema up front.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis Lopez. Defenders: Carvajal, Vallejo, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric. Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid have never won at the Etihad in four previous attempts and must better that record to seal a final berth.

Date Match Competition May 2022 Real Madrid 1-1 Man City Champions League May 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Man City Champions League April 2022 Man City 4-3 Real Madrid Champions League August 2020 Man City 2-1 Real Madrid Champions League February 2020 Real Madrid 1-2 Man City Champions League

