Man City sweating on Erling Haaland's fitness after striker limps out of clash with Bournemouth at half-time with ankle injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a thumping 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, Erling Haaland's injury proved to be a matter of concern for the Cityzens as the Norwegian goal machine limped off the pitch at half-time after a collision on the ground.

After the match, Haaland's teammate Nathan Ake told BBC's Match of the Day that he was not fully aware of the striker's condition but he hoped that the injury was not too serious.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pep Guardiola then gave an update on his star player's injury status and admitted he could miss the Champions League clash in midweek.

"Twist in the ankle, we didn't want to take risks with him he didn't feel comfortable," he said. "He'll be back maybe Tuesday but maybe next Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cityzens' new signing Jeremy Doku had a memorable outing against the Cherries as bagged two Premier League records. With four assists and a goal to his name, the Belgian became the youngest player in Premier League history (at the age of 21 years and 161 days) to bag five goal involvements in a single game. The winger also became the youngest player to assist four goals in a match.

WHAT NEXT? With three wins from their first three matches in the Champions League, Guardiola may well feel he can afford to rest the Dortmund star during their midweek outing against Young Boys.