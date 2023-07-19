Man City's capture of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol finally edges closer as clubs agree fee

Manchester City and RB Leipzig have agreed a fee for Josko Gvardiol, with the drawn-out transfer now edging closer.

Fee agreed for Gvardiol

Long pursuit set to come to fruition

Medical part-completed

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal is now all-but done after the two parties settled on an as yet undisclosed transfer fee for the centre-back. The two clubs had been locked in negotiations for a number of weeks, although things had always been progressing slowly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City entered the summer transfer window with Gvardiol as one of their priorities, so much so that they reportedly agreed to personal terms with the 21-year-old a month ago.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Romano, the deal is so advanced that Gvardiol completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday, meaning the transfer is on the verge of being completed.

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? All that remains is for Gvardiol to complete the rest of his medical and for the two clubs to rubber-stamp the transfer agreement. Leipzig's asking price was €100 million (£87/$112m) but the final fee is not yet known. Pep Guardiola and his first-team squad flew out to Japan on Wednesday for their pre-season tour, so Gvardiol will presumably join them in the coming days.