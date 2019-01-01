Man City and Juventus confirm Cancelo-Danilo swap in €65m deal

The European giants have swapped full-backs as the Premier League champions secured their third major signing of the summer

have completed the signing of full-back Joao Cancelo from Juventu,s with the champions receiving a transfer fee and Danilo as part of the deal.

The Premier League title holders will send €28 million (£25.8/$31.4m) and the Brazilian defender to Juve for Cancelo, who moves to City after just one year in Turin.

Cancelo moves to City on a six-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025, becoming City's third signing of the summer after Spaniards Rodri and Angelino.

Article continues below

“City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” Cancelo said in a press release.

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities, to their style of play.

“I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League.”