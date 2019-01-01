Man City activate Rodri's €70m release clause

have released a statement confirming that have activated Rodri's €70 million (£63m/$79m) release clause.

The 23-year-old was long identified as the player Pep Guardiola wanted as City looked to bring in a deep-lying midfielder in the summer transfer window.

And it would seem they've finally been able to get their man, with Atleti confirming that City have triggered the former star's buyout clause.

A statement read: "The representative of the player and representatives of the English club appeared at headquarters to exercise the rescission clause."

"Manchester City has deposited the amount of the termination clause on behalf of the player.

"In this way, the player has unilaterally terminated the employment contract that bound him to our club until June 30, 2023."

