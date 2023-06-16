How to watch the UEFA European Championship qualifiers match between Malta and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England and Malta find themselves at opposite ends in Group C of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They two nations will clash at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali on Friday.

Gareth Southgate's men are atop the group after winning over Italy (2-1) and Ukraine (2-0) in March. The Three Lions have won 19 out of their last 20 European Championship qualifying games and have scored in every game at this stage since their goalless draw with Montenegro in 2010.

The 172-ranked Malta recently overcame 91-ranked Luxembourg 1-0 in an international friendly, but have a lot of ground to cover in the qualifiers after their defeats against North Macedonia and Italy.

Malta vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 14:45pm EDT Venue: National Stadium

How to watch Malta vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sling TV, FuboTV as well as FS1. You can also stream the match live, here.

Team news & squads

Malta team news

Michele Marcolini will know of the mammoth task in front of them and will try to field his best XI.

Goalkeeper Cain Formosa, who was on the bench against Luxembourg, will miss out through injury. However, Teddy Teuma will be a bigger miss with a foot injury.

Farense's Zach Muscat should be the mainstay at the back, while Notts County attacker Jodi Jones could be handed an opportunity to bag his first international goal.

Malta possible XI: Bonello; Muscat, Apap, Borg; Mbong, Grech, Guillaumier, Yankam, Camenzuli; Jones, Nwoko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bonello, Grech Defenders: Attard, Borg, Micallef, Apap, Brown, Z. Muscat Midfielders: Camenzuli, Guillaumier, J. Mbong, Teuma, Paiber, Corbolan, N. Muscat, Kristensen, Yankam Forwards: P. Mbong, Nwoko, Satariano, Dimech, Jones

England team news

Jude Bellingham and Lewis Dunk both withdrew from the squad, Ivan Toney is suspended, while Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling are the other absentees.

Rest could be afforded here for the treble-winning quintet Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze will want to make his England debut as Southgate may keep some key players out of this one.

England possible XI: Pickford; Trippier, Guehi, Maguire, Shaw; Gallagher, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnston, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker Midfielders: Eze, Gallagher, Henderson, Phillips, Rice Forwards: Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2, 2017 Malta 0-4 England World Cup qualifiers October 8, 2016 England 2-0 Malta World Cup qualifiers June 3, 2000 Malta 1-2 England International friendly May 13, 1971 England 5-0 Malta Euro qualifiers February 3, 1971 Malta 0-1 England Euro qualifiers

