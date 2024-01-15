Malaysia vs Jordan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Malaysia and Jordan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Malaysia will take on Jordan in their first game of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. They are both part of Group E which also includes South Korea and Bahrain.

Malaysia are set to make their return to Asia's major continental tournament for the first time since 2007, while Jordan have been a consistent participant in four of the last five Asian Cups.

Malaysia have maintained a decent record in the last year, suffering only one defeat in their last 11 matches. As a result, they will be hoping to potentially cause a mild upset. Jordan are winless in their first two World Cup qualifiers and have managed only two wins in their last 11 fixtures including friendlies.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Malaysia vs Jordan kick-off time

Date: January 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm EDT Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Malaysia vs Jordan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Malaysia team news

Faisal Halim, Safawi Rasid, and Akhyar Rashid have all reached double figures in terms of goals for their country. They are all set to feature in the starting lineup.

Every player in Malaysia's squad competes in their respective domestic league, with the exception of Dion Cools, who plies his trade for Buriram United in Thailand, and Junior Eldstal, who represents Dewa United in Indonesia.

Malaysia predicted XI: Hazmi; Davies, Eldstal, Cools; Hanapi, Fazail, Wilkin, Corbin-Ong; Halim, Rasid, Akhyar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sikh Izhan, Azri Ghani, Syihan Hazmi Defenders: Daniel Ting, Syahmi Safari, Dominic Tan, Shahrul Saad, Khuzaimi Piee, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Matthew Davies Midfielders: Endrick, Afiq Fazail, Brendan Gan, Stuart Wilkin, Dion Cools, Natxo Insa Forwards: Paulo Josué, Akhyar Rashid, Darren Lok, Romel Morales, Faisal Halim, Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh

Jordan team news

Jordan are likely to rely heavily on their all-time leading goalscorer, Hamza Al-Dardour, who, at 32 years old, boasts an impressive record of 35 goals in 121 caps for his national team.

Jordan had mixed results in their build-up to this competition. They beat Qatar before losing 6-1 against four-time champions Japan.

Head coach Hussein Ammouta is confident about his team's chances. He said: "In the friendly matches, we experimented with players who weren't actively participating with their clubs. Our emphasis was on formation. However, despite facing challenges against Qatar and Japan, the team has regained its focus."

Jordan predicted XI: Abu Laila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Al Mardhi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yazid Abu Laila, Abdallah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmad Al-Juaidi Defenders: Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Abdallah Nasib, Bara' Marei, Yazan Al-Arab, Feras Shelbaieh, Salem Al-Ajalin, Anas Bani Yaseen, Ihsan Haddad Midfielders: Mohannad Abu Taha, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Musa Al-Taamari, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Rajaei Ayed, Ibrahim Sadeh, Saleh Rateb, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Youssef Abu Jalbosh, Anas Al-Awadat, Fadi Awad Forwards: Ali Olwan, Yazan Al-Naimat, Hamza Al-Dardour

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/10/21 Jordan 4-0 Malaysia Friendly 30/08/19 Malaysia 0-1 Jordan Friendly 05/09/09 Jordan 0-0 Malaysia Friendly

