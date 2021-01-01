'Dominating the air is a big part of my game' - Maguire vows to lead from the back ahead of Man Utd v Liverpool

The Red Devils captain says the magnitude of the fixture speaks for itself regardless of the teams' relative positions in the Premier League table

Harry Maguire wants to be at his dominant best and lead from the back in ’s huge game against on Sunday.

United travel to Anfield three points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and one ahead of Leicester in second. With Liverpool no doubt keen to make a statement with their dominance under threat, Maguire will have to perform as the reigning champions look to strike back in the title race.

“Aerial duels are a big part of my game, to play on the front foot and intercept and win the ball back for your team,” Maguire told the club’s official website.

“Dominating in the air is a big part and a big strength of my game and it’s nice to see the stats - but my focus is always the team.

“It’s a massive game and this is why we play for this club. We want to play for this club in the biggest games possible and it’s a big game to be involved in and one we’re looking forward to.

“You walk out with immense pride and it’s a real privilege to be selected if you’re in the starting XI. The main focus isn’t about ourselves or playing against Liverpool it’s about going there and winning the game.

“We know it’s tough, their record speaks for itself but we’re going into the game full of confidence and full of momentum and we go there looking to win.”

Despite the high stakes, Maguire insists United aren’t focusing on the state of the table and says the size of the fixture speaks for itself.

He said: “We’re not looking at that [being top]. We’re seeing it as a big game, I don’t need to hype the game up any more, but for ourselves and our fans we want to keep our momentum going.

"We’ve had a good record away from home, it’s really important to go there with great belief and confidence and go there and try to get the victory.

“Obviously we’re so disappointed the fans can’t be in the stadium, not just at Anfield, but for the last however long it’s been.

"It’s really disappointing that we’ve not had them there to celebrate the goals we’ve scored and the games we’ve won, but we feel their support from behind the TV screens so I say to them to stick with us and keep supporting us and one day they’ll be back in the stadium celebrating with us.”