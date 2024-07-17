How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic are ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies to begin a thrilling NBA Summer League action on July 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.
The Memphis Grizzlies score 105.5 points per game, while the Orlando Magic score 98.5.
Grizzlies average 33.5 rebounds per game, while Magic average 35, showing that they are more active on the boards.
The Magic are also better at making moves than the Grizzlies. They have 22.5 assists per game in comparison to 19 for the Grizzlies.
Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and Tip-off Time
The highly-anticipated NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies is set to take place on July 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 17, 2024
|Time
|7:00 pm ET
|Arena
|Thomas & Mack Center
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies live on ESPN 3 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Team News
Orlando Magic Team News
Jay Huff blocks an average of one shot per game.
Anthony Black shows off his ability to make moves by setting up 4.5 assists per game.
Jett Howard leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game.
Memphis Grizzlies Team News
Trey Jemison's 1.5 blocks per game improve his team's shot-blocking.
Pippen Jr. averages 5.5 assists per game as a player, distributing the ball and creating scoring chances for his teammates.
GG Jackson II's 9 rebounds in addition to 20 points per game prove his versatility and importance to the group.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Mar 31, 2024
|Magic 118-88 Grizzlies
|Jan 27, 2024
|Grizzlies 107-106 Magic
|Mar 29, 2023
|Grizzlies 113-108 Magic
|Jan 06, 2023
|Magic 115-123 Grizzlies
|Oct 12, 2022
|Magic 109-105 Grizzlies