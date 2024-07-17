How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Orlando Magic are ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies to begin a thrilling NBA Summer League action on July 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Memphis Grizzlies score 105.5 points per game, while the Orlando Magic score 98.5.

Grizzlies average 33.5 rebounds per game, while Magic average 35, showing that they are more active on the boards.

The Magic are also better at making moves than the Grizzlies. They have 22.5 assists per game in comparison to 19 for the Grizzlies.

Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly-anticipated NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies is set to take place on July 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 17, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies live on ESPN 3 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Orlando Magic Team News

Jay Huff blocks an average of one shot per game.

Anthony Black shows off his ability to make moves by setting up 4.5 assists per game.

Jett Howard leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game.

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Trey Jemison's 1.5 blocks per game improve his team's shot-blocking.

Pippen Jr. averages 5.5 assists per game as a player, distributing the ball and creating scoring chances for his teammates.

GG Jackson II's 9 rebounds in addition to 20 points per game prove his versatility and importance to the group.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA matchups: