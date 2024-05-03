This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA match between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

DirecTV Stream

Cavs fans can catch local coverage of the game through Bally Sports Ohio on DirecTV Stream channel 660.

Magic fans, meanwhile, can watch the game through Bally Sports Florida on DirecTV Stream channel 654.

Both require the CHOICE Package.

Monthly from

$98.99

The Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off in a high-voltage NBA matchup on May 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Cavaliers lead the series 3-2 so a win in Game 6 would seal the deal in the Eastern Conference first round.

In their last meetup in this series, on May 01, 2024, the Cavaliers triumphed over the Magic by 104-103.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference with a brilliant record of 48-34. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have a record of 47-35, ranking them fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA clash between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to take place on May 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

DateMay 03, 2024
Time7:00 pm ET
VenueKia Center
LocationOrlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on TV Channel - ESPN, and Live Streaming Platform - DirecTV.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Orlando Magic Team News

29-year-old Gary Harris is currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

Paolo Banchero has been a key player, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Franz Wagner has averaged 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in the last 10 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Ty Jerome and Craig Porter Jr. are out with ankle injuries.

Jarrett Allen is day-to-day with a rib injury while Dean Wade joins him on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA matchups:

DateResults
Apr 30 2024Magic 103-104 Cavaliers
April 27 2024Cavaliers 89-112 Magic
April 25 2024Cavaliers 83-121 Magic
April 22 2024Magic 86-96 Cavaliers
April 20 2024Magic 83-97 Cavaliers
