How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off in a high-voltage NBA matchup on May 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.
The Cavaliers lead the series 3-2 so a win in Game 6 would seal the deal in the Eastern Conference first round.
In their last meetup in this series, on May 01, 2024, the Cavaliers triumphed over the Magic by 104-103.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference with a brilliant record of 48-34. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have a record of 47-35, ranking them fifth in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic NBA clash between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to take place on May 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.
|Date
|May 03, 2024
|Time
|7:00 pm ET
|Venue
|Kia Center
|Location
|Orlando, Florida
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on TV Channel - ESPN, and Live Streaming Platform - DirecTV.
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News
Orlando Magic Team News
29-year-old Gary Harris is currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
Paolo Banchero has been a key player, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Franz Wagner has averaged 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in the last 10 games.
Cleveland Cavaliers Team News
Ty Jerome and Craig Porter Jr. are out with ankle injuries.
Jarrett Allen is day-to-day with a rib injury while Dean Wade joins him on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Apr 30 2024
|Magic 103-104 Cavaliers
|April 27 2024
|Cavaliers 89-112 Magic
|April 25 2024
|Cavaliers 83-121 Magic
|April 22 2024
|Magic 86-96 Cavaliers
|April 20 2024
|Magic 83-97 Cavaliers