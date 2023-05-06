'Madrid fans will be watching!' - Sam Allardyce mocked by Gary Neville over Pep Guardiola comments before Man City vs Leeds

Gary Neville teased that Real Madrid fans would be watching Sam Allardyce take on Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in his first game as Leeds boss.

Allardyce claimed he is on-par with Guardiola

Leeds face City in first game in charge

Neville mocked Allardyce about incoming "masterclass"

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran English manager was handed a tough first test in charge of the Yorkshire club, with none other than reigning champions City led by world-renowned head coach Guardiola. The match was handed an extra bit of spice when Allardyce claimed he was "as good as" the Catalan tactician - something Guardiola himself agreed with - not long after his appointment, comments which Neville couldn't resist having a dig at on Twitter.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Manchester United and England defender wrote: "Madrid fans will be watching today before CL for the tactical masterclass of Big Sam !! The man to finally uncover a weakness in Pep ? 😂"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While making a name for himself as a genuine innovator during his time at Bolton in the early 2000s, Allardyce has since garnered a reputation as a Premier League 'firefighter' brought in to save teams from relegation. Guardiola, by comparison, has undoubtedly had a more profound effect on the game, with Neville's Madrid jibe in reference to their upcoming Champions League semi-final. City remain on course for a near-unprecedented treble, a feat which Allardyce claimed he could "absolutely" achieve with Guardiola's players.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Leeds fell behind to an Ilkay Gundogan brace early in the first half, evidencing the gulf in class between the two managers and proving that Allardyce's "masterclass" was not forthcoming, as City march on to Tuesday's Champions League last-four clash full of confidence.