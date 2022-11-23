'We made it too easy' - Frustrated Gundogan labels Japan's shock winner one of the simplest goals in World Cup history

Ilkay Gundogan says Germany made it 'too easy' for Japan after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in their opening game of the World Cup.

Japan came from behind to beat Germany

Gundogan slammed his team's lack of 'conviction'

Says second goal 'must not happen'

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany surrendered a lead earned through a Gundogan penalty in the first half as Ritsu Doan pulled them level before Takuma Asano muscled off Nico Schlotterbeck to net the winner in the final 10 minutes. Gundogan was left distraught by his team's collapse, highlighting Japan's second goal as particularly horrifying.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We made it too easy for the Japanese. The way the goals were conceded was far too easy," he told reporters. "Especially the second one - I don't know if an easier goal has ever been scored at a World Cup. That must not happen, we are at a World Cup. We dominated the game for the most part. We had incredible chances and didn't score the second goal. We don't play badly in those positions, but we lack conviction. Holding the ball, moving, offering. You got the feeling that not everyone wanted the ball."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss comes as a shock for Hansi Flick's team, who were the favourites to get the win heading into the match. They are now under pressure to bounce back in their remaining two matches of the group.

DID YOU KNOW? Five of Gundogan’s last six goals for Germany have come from the penalty spot, while since the start of last year no player has scored more goals for the German national side than Gundogan. He is level with Timo Werner on nine.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Gundogan and his team-mates will have to bounce back in their second game of the tournament against Spain on November 27.