Lyon vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 Coupe de France final

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lyon will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Coupe de France final at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.

Lyon finished sixth in Ligue 1 but have had an impressive run in this Cup tournament. They will be confident of picking up their fifth win in a row across all competitions. League champions PSG have lost three out of their last five games and will need to get back to their best to add another trophy to their cabinet.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date: May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The match will be played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lyon team news

Lyon have to deal with a significant decision regarding the position of the goalkeeper. First-choice Anthony Lopes played in Lyon's initial two cup matches, but Lucas Perri has taken the spot in the last three games, which includes a crucial penalty save against Strasbourg's Thomas Delaine in the quarter-final shootout.

They have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of this big finale.

Lyon possible XI: Perri; Mata, O'Brien, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Caqueret, Matic, Tolisso; Cherki, Lacazette, Benrahma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopes, Perri, Bengui, Diarra Defenders: Diomande, Tagliafico, Lovren, O'Brien, Adryelson, Kumbedi, Silva, Mata, Caleta-Car, Boueye Midfielders: Akouokou, Caqueret, Tolisso, El Djebali, Matic, Diawara, El-Arouch, Maitland-Niles, Iala, Kante, Bossiwa-Bessolo, Ehling, Lagha Forwards: Balde, Orban, Fofana, Benrahma, Cherki, Dib, Wissa, Fall, Lega

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Lucas Hernandez, Sergio Rico, and Presnel Kimpembe are all unavailable for selection for PSG ahead of the Cup final. Kylian Mbappe was rested in the last game but should feature from the start in this one.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 22/04/24 Ligue 1 PSG 4 - 1 Lyon 04/09/23 Ligue 1 Lyon 1 - 4 PSG 03/04/23 Ligue 1 PSG 0 - 1 Lyon 19/09/22 Ligue 1 Lyon 0 - 1 PSG 10/01/22 Ligue 1 Lyon 1 - 1 PSG

Useful links