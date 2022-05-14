Lyon vs Nantes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Lyon will hope to wrap up the final few weeks of a tough Ligue 1 season on a high note when they welcome freshly-minted cup winners Nantes this weekend.

It has been a difficult season for the hosts, but they will hope to salvage some pride after falling short of a top-six finish.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lyon roster Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck, Barcola Defenders Diomande, Emerson, Lukeba, Denayer, Henrqiue, Dubois, Gusto, Da Silva, Boateng Midfielders Aouar, Paqueta, Faivre, Cherki, Reine-Adelaide, Mendes, Caqueret, Ndombele, Bonnet Forwards Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Kadewere, Keita, Tele, Sounni, Barcola

There were hopes at Lyon they may have competed for Ligue 1 this season, with Lille stripped of a manager and PSG at sea after a poor showing last term - but those were dashed a long time ago, as they look to finish the term on a high note, well shy of Europe.

A red card for Thiago Mendes last time out means he will surely be out of the equation this time round, forcing another reshuffle from Peter Bosz as he shapes his side for the run-in.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: ; Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Ndombele, Aouar; Tele, Paqueta, Toko Ekambi; Dembele.

Position Nantes roster Goalkeepers Lafont, Deschamps, Petric Defenders Fabio, Girotto, Pallois, Appiah, Traore, Castelletto, Corchia, Voisine, Sylla, M'Bemba Midfielders Chirivella, De Sa, Cyprien, Blas, Limbombe, Moutoussamy, Bukari, Merlin, Doucet, Achi Forwards Coulibaly, Coco, Geubbels, Augustin, Muani, Simon, Manvelyan

If anything, 2022 will be remembered as the year of Nantes' cup triumph - but a strong league finish would just be the icing on the cake for the visitors.

They can overhaul their hosts in the table with victory this weekend, and will be high on confidence that they can do just that.

Predicted Nantes starting XI: Lafont; Pallois, Appiah, Sylla, Merlin, Chirivella, Cyprien, Moutoussamy, Coco, Simon, Muani.

Last five results

Lyon results Nantes results Metz 3-2 Lyon (May 8) Nantes 2-1 Rennes (May 11) Marseille 1-3 Lyon (May 1) Nice 0-1 Nantes (May 7) Lyon 5-2 Montpellier (Apr 23) Lens 2-2 Nantes (Apr 30) Brest 2-1 Lyon (Apr 20) Nantes 5-3 Bordeaux (Apr 24) Lyon 6-1 Bordeaux (Apr 17) Marseille 3-2 Nantes (Apr 20)

Head-to-head