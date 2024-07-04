How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun.

The Minnesota Lynx host the Connecticut Sun in an electrifying WNBA matchup on July 04, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Minnesota Lynx will try to continue their seven-game home winning streak when they face the Connecticut Sun.

With a 9-1 record at home and a fourth-place ranking in the WNBA, the Lynx average 83.0 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field.

With a 7-2 record, the Sun are formidable away from home. With an average of 38.8 points scored per game in the paint, Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA, led by Brionna Jones' 9.2 points.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. The last time these two teams played, on May 24, the Sun beat the Lynx 83–82. DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points, and Napheesa Collier scored 31 points for the Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun will take place on July 04, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Date July 04, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier is leading from the front for the Lynx by scoring 20.6 points and grabbing 10.4 boards per game.

Courtney Williams, on the other hand, is getting 5.3 assists per game and 2.8 turnovers per game.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner has a 41.1% field goal percentage, averaging 16.2 points per game.

Alyssa Thomas has 9.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA: