Luis Suarez announces he will sign with Nacional in return to boyhood Uruguayan club

The forward is headed back to South America after a successful career in Europe

Luis Suarez has announced that he will sign with boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay. He said in a video addressed to fans on Tuesday that he has already reached a pre-agreement and hopes to finalise the move soon.

The forward departed Atletico Madrid at the end of last season to conclude a highly successful spell in La Liga. He also spent memorable time at Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax and Groningen during his time in Europe.

Suarez started his senior career at Nacional in 2005 and quickly earned a transfer across the globe while breaking into the Uruguay national team. His return home allows him to prepare for the 2022 World Cup in familiar territory.

What did Suarez say about the move?

"Hello everyone, first of all I wanted to thank you for all the love we have received, both me and my family in recent days," the striker said in a video posted to Twitter.

"It has been very exciting, all the videos and messages that have reached us and touched our hearts about this situation.

"It was impossible to reject this possibility of playing again with Nacional. We have a pre-agreement with the club and in the next few hours details will be finalised and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached.

"I hope to enjoy this new stage and see you in the coming days. I send a big hug to all of you and thank you for all the love you have given us. See you soon."

MLS rumours quashed

There had been talk of Suarez heading to the United States, and the player himself said he had several offers from MLS clubs.

However he always indicated that the most important thing was to get ready for Qatar. MLS clubs that don't make the play-offs end their seasons in early October, which he said would be "not useful" for him ahead of the tournament.