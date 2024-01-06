Lugo vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Lugo and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Lugo will kick off the Copa del Rey round of 32 games as the two sides clash at Anxo Carro on Saturday.

Losing to city rivals Real Madrid in the quarter-final stage of the cup tournament last season, Diego Simeone's side now need to get back to winning ways after the 4-3 loss to Girona in La Liga on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Spanish third-division side Lugo have a bigger task at hand as they face a bigger test after being subjected to a 1-0 defeat against Celta Fortuna in the league the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lugo vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Anxo Carro

The Copa del Rey match between Lugo and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Anxo Carro in Lugo, Spain.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on January 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch Lugo vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US and fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lugo team news

Lugo manager Paulo Alves will be pleased to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Leonardo Antonetti scored in the Copa del Rey wins against both Antoniano and Mirandes and should start upfront once again.

Despite scoring as a late substitute in the second-round tie, Fuentes is likely to start on the bench again as Antonin Cortes is expected to continue through the middle.

Lugo possible XI: Tabuaco; Louis-Jean, Perez, Castrin, Lopez; Aguza, Abdulai; Narro, Antonin, Aranda; Antonetti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tabuaco, Diaz Defenders: Morgado, Cruz, Castrin, Vazquez, Lopez, Louis-Jean, Martinez, Torrado Midfielders: Sanchez, Aguza, Abdulai, Ojeda, Quintana, Gonzalez Forwards: Ledesma, Aranda, Antonin, Narro, Fuentes, Antonetti

Atletico Madrid team news

The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Saul Niguez are among those who could benefit from an expected squad rotation, especially that Atleti lock horns with Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup tie in a few days time.

Caglar Soyuncu, Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar are ruled out through their respective injuries, while Reinildo Mandava is away on international duty.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Azpilicueta, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; Niguez, Witsel, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Lugo and Atletico Madrid face each other across all competitions.

Useful links