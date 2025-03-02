How to watch today's LSU vs Ole Miss NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Ole Miss NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

After stumbling on the road, Kim Mulkey and LSU women’s basketball aim to regroup and finish the regular season on a high note this weekend.

The No. 7 Tigers (27-3, 12-3 SEC) return home to face Ole Miss (18-9, 9-6 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Ole Miss NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

LSU vs Ole Miss: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU vs Ole Miss on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Rebels on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LSU vs Ole Miss play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

The Tigers will be without one of their key weapons, as Flau’jae Johnson, the team’s top scorer, has been ruled out for the regular-season finale. Johnson was listed as "out" on LSU's student-athlete availability report, released Saturday night per SEC requirements, though no official reason has been provided.

Johnson logged 37 minutes in the overtime loss to Alabama before fouling out. On her final play, she took a hard elbow to the mouth, leaving her with a bloodied lip. However, it remains unclear if that is the reason for her absence against Ole Miss.

LSU has the edge inside with senior star forward Aneesah Morrow as well as Sa'Myah Smith and LSU will need to use that to keep its attack clicking against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Rebels news & key performers

Despite some roster changes from last season, Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams have returned to steer the ship for Ole Miss, with expectations of securing a second consecutive double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

The results haven't fully aligned with those ambitions for Yolett McPhee-McCuin, but her core philosophy remains unchanged. Defense continues to be the backbone of this Rebels squad, ranking second in the SEC in scoring defense by conceding just 56.6 points per game.

Only two teams in the conference have cracked the 80-point mark against Ole Miss, a testament to their defensive discipline. Their length and athleticism disrupt passing lanes and demand opponents to be precise with their shot selection. The Rebels also boast a +7.85 turnover margin, making life difficult for opposing offenses.