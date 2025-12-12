How to watch LSU vs Louisiana Tech NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LSU Tigers will take on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters to begin the high-voltage NCAAW game on December 13, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

LSU averages 111.50 points per game, as opposed to Louisiana Tech's 79.00, while allowing only 55.70 points per game as opposed to Tech's 65.90.

Louisiana Tech's shooting percentage is 43.70%, while LSU's is 56.30%. They also dominate the boards, averaging 46.30 rebounds per game, well above Tech's 35.90. Louisiana Tech averages 16.10 assists per game, while LSU averages 21.00.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU Tigers vs Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters: Date and tip-off time

Date December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Los Angeles

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LSU Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

LSU Tigers team news

MiLaysia Fulwiley is shooting 85.7% from the free-throw line and an effective 53.8% from the field while scoring 16.3 points every game.

Kate Koval averages 7.3 rebounds per game, comprising 3.6 defensive and 3.7 offensive rebounds.

Flau'jae Johnson shoots 52.2% from the field and contributes 16.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters team news

Jordan Marshall is scoring 14.6 points per game, shooting 75.9% from the free-throw line and 54.0% from the field, while pulling down a solid 10.0 rebounds.

Joy Madison-Key averages 2.5 turnovers in 19.5 minutes of action and has 3.9 assists per game.

Paris Bradley shoots 41.3% from the field and contributes 13.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

LSU Tigers and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters head-to-head record

LSU has dominated the series against Louisiana Tech in its last three head-to-head encounters, winning each one by sizable scores. LSU's most recent 23-7 victory in September 2025 demonstrated their defensive strength, similar to their 38-21 win in 2018 when their offense dominated the contest. LSU demonstrated its ability to handle Louisiana Tech in a variety of seasons and squad eras by maintaining control in a 24–16 victory in the 2009 game.

Given this history, Louisiana Tech's chances of pulling off an upset are likely to be difficult because LSU is likely to go into the game with confidence, and the pattern indicates they could once again control the tempo on both sides of the ball.