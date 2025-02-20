How to watch today's LSU vs Georgia NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU versus Georgia NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The seventh-ranked LSU Tigers (25-2) look to extend their dominant home winning streak to 19 games as they host the Georgia Bulldogs (10-16).

Georgia enters this matchup fresh off an 84-55 setback against Kentucky, despite Trinity Turner’s 22-point effort. LSU come into this game off a 65-58 loss versus Texas. The Tigers’ leading scorer was Mikaylah Williams, who finished with 18 points.

The Tigers have been nearly untouchable on their home floor, boasting a flawless 17-0 record in Baton Rouge. They also lead the SEC in offensive rebounding, pulling down 15.5 boards per game, with Aneesah Morrow spearheading the effort at 5.4 per contest.

The Bulldogs have struggled in conference play, holding a 2-10 record. Georgia has had issues with ball security, averaging 15.4 turnovers per game, but they have fared better when taking care of possessions, posting a 5-6 record when committing fewer giveaways than their opponents.

LSU has been efficient from the field, converting 46.1% of its attempts—4.3 percentage points higher than the defensive mark Georgia allows (41.8%). Offensively, the Bulldogs average 65.0 points per game, narrowly edging LSU’s defensive average of 64.1 points allowed per contest.

LSU vs Georgia: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU vs Georgia on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LSU vs Georgia play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

LSU has been a powerhouse on both ends of the floor, outscoring opponents by an impressive 22.2 points per game, amassing a staggering +601 scoring margin. The Tigers rank fifth nationally in scoring, lighting up the scoreboard with 86.3 points per contest while conceding 64.1 points per game, placing them 176th in defensive rankings.

Flau’jae Johnson has been the catalyst for LSU’s offense, leading the charge with 19.5 points per game, a mark that ranks 27th in the nation. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 18.1 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Tigers.

Georgia Bulldogs news & key performers

On the other hand, Georgia has struggled to keep pace offensively, posting a -84 scoring differential—being outscored by an average of 3.2 points per outing. The Bulldogs tally 65.0 points per game (188th in the country) while surrendering 68.2 points per contest (269th nationally).

Trinity Turner has been Georgia's go-to scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game, placing her 430th among all players in Division I basketball.