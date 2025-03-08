How to watch today's LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Texas A&M NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The LSU Tigers (14-16) will aim to snap a four-game losing streak as they welcome the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies (21-9) to Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday.

Texas A&M enters the matchup with a 21-9 overall record and a 10-7 mark in SEC play, positioning them fifth in the conference standings. The Aggies bounced back from an early-season loss to UCF by winning 13 of their next 14 games. They then dropped three of their next five before stringing together five straight victories. However, Texas A&M has recently struggled, losing four consecutive contests. In their latest outing, they took on Auburn, heading into halftime with a six-point advantage before extending their lead in the second half to secure an 83-72 win.

Meanwhile, LSU sits at 14-16 overall with a disappointing 3-14 conference record, placing them at the bottom of the SEC standings. The Tigers had a strong start to the season, winning 11 of their first 12 games, but then hit a rough patch, losing 10 of their next 11. They briefly found momentum with back-to-back wins but have since dropped four straight. In their previous game against Kentucky, LSU struggled from the start, quickly surrendering an early lead. By halftime, they trailed by 27 points, and the deficit only grew as Kentucky cruised to a dominant 95-64 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU Tigers vs. the Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LSU Tigers vs. the Texas A&M Aggies on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

LSU, on the other hand, struggled against Kentucky, falling victim to multiple scoring runs that put the game out of reach early. The Wildcats went on 15-0 and 12-0 stretches in the first half to establish a commanding lead, leaving LSU unable to recover. The Tigers shot 44 per cent from the field but struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 27 per cent of their three-point attempts. Kentucky, meanwhile, connected on nearly 51 per cent of their shots and sank 12 three-pointers. The Wildcats also won the battle in the paint, outscoring LSU 26-20. Robert Miller III led the Tigers with 15 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting while grabbing six rebounds. Cam Carter contributed 14 points, and Jordan Sears added 13.

Texas A&M Aggies news & key performers

In their win over Auburn, the Aggies had five players score in double figures, with Zhuric Phelps leading the way with 19 points. Wade Taylor IV, who was honoured on Senior Night, contributed 16 points, while Pharrell Payne added 12. Andersson Garcia recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Manny Obaseki chipped in 10 points. Texas A&M controlled the boards, outrebounding Auburn 41-25, including a commanding 24-9 edge on the offensive glass, which led to a 29-11 advantage in second-chance points. The Aggies also forced 13 turnovers while committing just 11.