How to watch today's Loyola Marymount Lions vs Santa Clara Bronco NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Santa Clara Broncos (17-10) return to their home court for a West Coast Conference (WCC) battle against the Loyola Marymount Lions (15-12) on Thursday at 11:00 pm ET.

The Lions have had their fair share of ups and downs, but they’ve managed to stay above .500 despite some rough patches. They started the season 3-4, picking up wins against Life Pacific, Belmont, and Wyoming, while suffering losses to UC Irvine, Saint Louis, North Dakota, and Colorado State. After stringing together a five-game winning streak with victories over Nevada, Prairie View, UC Santa Barbara, Southern, and North Alabama, LMU hit a tough 1-4 stretch, only managing a win over Oregon State while falling to San Francisco, Washington State, Gonzaga, and Saint Mary’s.

The Lions rebounded by rattling off five straight victories against Santa Clara, San Diego, Pacific, Portland, and San Diego again. However, they've since stumbled with another 1-4 skid, only beating Pepperdine while losing to Gonzaga, San Francisco, Pacific, and Portland. That leaves them at 15-12 through their first 27 games of the season.

The Broncos have had their own share of bumps in the road, but they've managed to stay competitive. They began with a 3-5 start, with setbacks against Arizona State, North Dakota State, Nevada, and Stanford. However, they found their rhythm with a six-game win streak, notching victories over McNeese, Fresno State, Bradley, Kennesaw State, South Dakota, and Pepperdine.

Santa Clara then hit a 5-4 stretch, picking up wins over San Diego, Oregon State, San Francisco, Gonzaga, and Washington State, but dropping games to San Francisco, LMU, Oregon State, and Saint Mary’s. Before their recent loss to Saint Mary’s, the Broncos had been riding a three-game winning streak against Pacific, Portland, and San Diego, giving them a 17-10 record on the year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Loyola Marymount Lions vs. the Santa Clara Bronco NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Loyola Marymount Lions vs Santa Clara Bronco: Date and tip-off time

The Loyola Marymount Lions and the Santa Clara Bronco will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 am PT at Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California.

Date Thursday, February 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 am PT Venue Leavey Center Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch Loyola Marymount Lions vs Santa Clara Bronco on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Loyola Marymount Lions vs. the Santa Clara Bronco on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Loyola Marymount Lions vs Santa Clara Bronco play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Loyola Marymount Lions team news & key performers

Senior guard Caleb Stone-Carrawell has been the go-to scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game, while junior forward Jevon Porter contributes 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. In their recent loss, Stone-Carrawell put up 18 points and five rebounds over 36 minutes, while Will Johnston added 17 points, three assists, and two boards. Porter also had a solid outing, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes.

Santa Clara Bronco news & key performers

Santa Clara shot 40.4% from the field, sinking 9-of-24 from beyond the arc. Senior forward Johnny O’Neil led the charge with 18 points and six rebounds, but the Broncos were missing key players. Junior center Christoph Tilly (12.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG) sat out his second straight game with an undisclosed injury, while senior guard Adama Bal (13.7 PPG, 3.2 APG) was also sidelined against Saint Mary's. Jake Ensminger stepped up off the bench with 13 points, three rebounds, and three steals, while Camaron Tongue chipped in 11 points and two boards in just 14 minutes of play.