How to watch today's Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Kent State Golden Flashes NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Loyola Chicago vs Kent State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-11) are set to welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes (24-11) for an NIT showdown, looking to extend their impressive nine-game home winning streak.

Kent State is riding high after a hard-fought 77-75 road victory over Stanford in the second round, marking their first win against a power conference opponent since edging Oregon State 66-63 in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago secured a tight road win over San Francisco after slipping past San Jose State in the opening round, earning them a home-court advantage for this matchup. The Ramblers finished tied for third in the Atlantic 10 with a 12-6 conference record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Loyola Chicago vs Kent State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Kent State Golden Flashes: Date and tip-off time

The Ramblers and the Flashes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gentile Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Kent State Golden Flashes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Kent State Golden Flashes on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers team news & key performers

On the Loyola Chicago side, Jayden Dawson spearheads the offense with 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, complemented by Sheldon Edwards Jr. (11.8 points) and Des Watson (13.2 points). Jalen DeLoach, Miles Rubin, Justin Moore, and several other key players will play vital roles as head coach Drew Valentine looks to guide the Ramblers deeper into the tournament.

Kent State Golden Flashes news & key performers

For Kent State, VonCameron Davis leads the charge with 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while Morgan Safford (10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds) and Cli’Ron Hornbeak (7.8 points, 6.1 rebounds) provide strong support. Jalen Sullinger is the team’s top scorer at 15.8 points per contest, with Cian Medley, Marquis Barnett, Magnus Entenmann, and others expected to contribute.