How to watch today's Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Dayton Flyers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-9) put their five-game home winning streak on the line when they host the Dayton Flyers (18-8) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Flyers (8-5) had high expectations coming into the season, even cracking the Top 25 at one point. However, things haven’t gone as planned, and now they find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to NCAA Tournament contention. Barring a miraculous run, Dayton may need to win the conference tournament to punch their ticket. That said, their struggles haven’t stemmed from the offensive end, as they average 75.1 points per game despite playing at a deliberate, slower pace.

Meanwhile, the Ramblers (8-5) are riding a three-game win streak and have won five of their last six. While expectations weren’t as lofty as Dayton’s, they find themselves in a similar situation. The key to their recent success? A stifling defense that has held seven of their last eight opponents under 70 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Loyola Chicago vs Dayton NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Dayton Flyers: Date and tip-off time

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Dayton Flyers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, February 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Joseph J. Gentile Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Dayton Flyers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. the Dayton Flyers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Dayton Flyers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers team news & key performers

For Loyola Chicago, Jayden Dawson has been their go-to scorer, leading the team with 13.5 points per game, while also pulling down 3.2 rebounds and dishing out 1.9 assists. Des Watson, the team’s top distributor and defensive playmaker, contributes 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while also adding 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. Sheldon Edwards Jr. provides additional firepower in the backcourt, scoring 12.4 points per game, while also tallying 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

In the paint, Miles Rubin serves as the team’s top rebounder, hauling in 5.4 boards per game, while also posting 8.8 points, 1.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks. He is joined in the frontcourt by Francis Nwaokorie, who contributes 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Dayton Flyers news & key performers

Leading the charge for Dayton is Nate Santos, who is averaging 13.8 points per game, along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Enoch Cheeks, the team’s top rebounder, contributes six boards per game, while also adding 12.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals.

The Flyers’ offense also benefits from Javon Bennett, who chips in 10.5 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 steals. Meanwhile, Malachi Smith is the team’s primary playmaker, dishing out 5.5 assists per game, while also contributing 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.