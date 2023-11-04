Wrexham midfielder George Evans says he would "love" the chance to face former club Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Wrexham midfielder eyes City tie

Welsh side target FA Cup run

Red Dragons face Mansfield in first round

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh side's summer signing came through the ranks at the Premier League champions before moving to Reading in 2016. Following spells at Derby County and Millwall, the 28-year-old, who can also play in defence, joined the Red Dragons on a two-year deal in early September. Now, he and Wrexham are gearing up to face fellow League Two team Mansfield Town in round one of the FA Cup, and while they need to overcome that hurdle, plus the one in round two, Evans would relish a chance to face Pep Guardiola's men.

WHAT THEY SAID: Evans, who spent more than 10 years in City's academy, told Leader Live: "I’d absolutely love it [to face City], cup runs are something you dream of.

"I’ve had a few decent runs in the past where we’ve played some big teams but not really kicked on, but if there was a time to do it, being here would be really special.

"As a young lad coming through at 18, you’re at a vital part of your career where you’re learning. If you can train on the best pitches with the best coaches and some of the best players in the world at the time you learn so much.

"If you go there with an open mind of wanting to work hard, listen, and put the extra yards in you can only benefit. Looking back now it was a massive help to me at that stage."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are on the up. After earning promotion to League Two earlier this year, ending a 15-year stay in the National League, they are now third in the English fourth-tier. Last season, they enjoyed a memorable run to the last-16 of the FA Cup, beating Championship outfit Coventry City and taking Sheffield United, now in the Premier League, to a replay. The Welsh side will be dreaming of another cup run this season, with City getting their competition underway in round three in January.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham take on Mansfield at Field Mill at 7.45pm tonight as they target a place in the second round of the FA Cup.