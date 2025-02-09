How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Stanford Cardinal NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Stanford NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Louisville Cardinals (16-7) return home for an ACC showdown against the Stanford Cardinal (11-11) on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville Cardinals vs. the Stanford Cardinal NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals and the Stanford Cardinal will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Sunday, February 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the Stanford Cardinal on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Louisville Cardinals vs Stanford Cardinal play-by-play commentary on radio

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

On the Louisville side, Ja’Leah Williams contributes across the board, putting up 6.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Their leading scorer, Tajianna Roberts, is averaging 12.9 points per game, ranking 340th in college basketball.

Stanford Cardinal news & key performers

For Stanford, Nunu Agara has been the team's go-to scorer, averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. A versatile forward, Agara can score inside and stretch the floor, shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.1% from deep. Her ability to create mismatches will be a key challenge for Louisville’s defense.

Alongside Agara, Elena Bosgana and Brooke Demetre provide additional offensive firepower, averaging 11.8 and 9.7 points per game, respectively.

Bosgana, standing at 6-foot-2, is a unique threat on the perimeter, shooting 31.8% from three-point range. Her combination of size and shooting ability makes her a matchup problem for Louisville’s defense.