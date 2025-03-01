How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (22-6) look to keep their hot streak alive, aiming for a seventh consecutive victory when they welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers (16-12) to KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.

Pittsburgh started the season on the right foot, but they've hit a rough patch, dropping six of their last eight outings. To make matters worse, they were favored in both of their most recent matchups, yet still fell on the road to Notre Dame and at home to Georgia Tech.

Meanwhile, the ACC continues to expand, but the added teams haven’t exactly bolstered the league’s strength. With 18 programs now in the mix, Bracketology projections currently have just three of them making the NCAA Tournament. Among those teams, Louisville has risen above the pack, boasting a 15-2 conference record, tying them with Clemson and just one game back from Duke.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville Cardinals vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals vs the Pittsburgh Panthers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at KFC Yum! Center in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Downtown Louisville, Kentucky, USA

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Panthers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

In their most recent defeat, Jaland Lowe led the Panthers with 25 points against Georgia Tech. The 6ft 3in sophomore guard has been their go-to scorer and floor general, averaging 16.7 PPG and 5.3 APG, while also contributing 4.0 RPG. He’s a legitimate outside threat, knocking down 37 three-pointers this season and showing composure at the stripe, hitting 9 of 10 free throws in his last game.

Ishmael Leggett, another key scoring option, has been on a tear lately. The 6ft 3in senior guard is putting up 16.5 PPG and 5.8 RPG, and has connected on 40 three-pointers so far. He has been particularly lethal in recent outings, scoring 19 or more points in four straight games, including a 21-point effort against Notre Dame.

In the frontcourt, Cameron Corhen holds things down. The 6'10, 235-pound junior is averaging 10.9 PPG and 5.3 RPG, making him Pittsburgh's most reliable presence in the paint.

Pittsburgh Panthers news & key performers

The Cardinals secured their last victory over Virginia Tech, with Chucky Hepburn leading the charge, posting 15 points and six assists. Hepburn has been the engine of this team, transferring from Wisconsin and taking the reins at point guard. The 6ft 2in senior is stuffing the stat sheet with 15.6 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 3.3 RPG, proving to be a steadying force for Louisville. He has hit double figures in four straight games, highlighted by a 29-point explosion against Florida State.

Another dangerous shooter in Louisville’s arsenal is Reyne Smith. The 6ft 2in senior sharpshooter has buried 104 three-pointers at a 38.5% clip from deep, averaging 14.0 PPG. Terrence Edwards Jr., a 6ft 6in senior wing, brings athleticism and versatility to the lineup. The James Madison transfer has been an impact player, averaging 14.8 PPG while using his size and length to create mismatches.