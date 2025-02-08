How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Miami NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Miami Hurricanes (5-17) will go head-to-head with the Louisville Cardinals (17-6) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring teams on opposite ends of the ACC standings.

On the flip side, Louisville has made a complete turnaround from last season’s last-place finish in the ACC. With Pat Kelsey now at the helm—after successful stints at Winthrop and Charleston—the Cardinals have rebuilt their roster and are flourishing under new leadership. Sitting at third in the ACC with a 10-2 record, Louisville has been on an impressive run, winning 11 of their last 12 games. Their only recent setback came on the road against Georgia Tech.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville vs Miami NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, United States.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, United States

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Louisville Cardinals vs Miami Hurricanes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

For Louisville, J’Vonne Hadley led the way in their most recent victory over Boston, dropping 22 points. The 6’6 senior guard has been a steady contributor, averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He transferred from Colorado, where he started for two seasons, and is one of four Cardinals averaging double figures.

At the top of that list is Chucky Hepburn, a 6ft 2in senior guard who transferred in from Wisconsin. He leads Louisville with 15.0 points and 6.2 assists per game, scoring 12 or more points in six of his last seven games, including a 24-point outing against Syracuse.

Another key weapon is Reyne Smith, the team's top outside shooter. The 6’2 senior guard has already knocked down 85 three-pointers, hitting them at a 39.5% clip, while averaging 13.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Terrence Edwards Jr., a 6’6 senior guard, adds 14.1 points per contest, giving Louisville a balanced and deep scoring attack.

Miami Hurricanes news & key performers

For Miami, Matthew Cleveland has been the go-to guy, leading the team with 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The 6ft 7in senior forward is a versatile scorer, capable of attacking the paint or knocking down perimeter shots. He's hit 23 three-pointers at a 37.1% clip and has been red-hot lately, scoring 20 or more points in five straight games, including a 30-point explosion against Cal.

The Hurricanes are missing Nijel Pack, a key player from their Final Four run, as he's been sidelined with an injury since early December. Inside, Lynn Kidd holds things down in the paint. The 6ft 10in, 240-pound center is a true post presence, averaging 11.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game without stepping outside for perimeter shots.