Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Loudoun United and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Loudoun United host Columbus Crew at Segra Field on May 10, when the two teams meet for their US Open Cup Round of 32 clash.

Loudoun United FC has made club history this season as they embarked on their first Open Cup run. The Red-and-White have defeated North Carolina FC and Flower City Union on their way to the Round of 32. In addition, United is one of the eight USL Championship teams that remain in the tournament.

Loudoun currently sit in seventh place in the USL Championships with 10 points on the board after eight games played. The club currently possess an on-par goal difference with 11 goals scored and conceded.

Columbus Crew currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer with 14 points on the board with four wins and two draws in their 10 games so far.

A fortnight ago, Crew lost 2-1 in a tight game against Phil Neville's Inter Miami, a game that saw the Herons break their six-game losing streak. However, coming into this game the Crew will be fresh and fit as they did not play on the weekend.

Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Segra Field

Loudoun Utd vs Columbus Crew face off at Segra Field on May 10. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Loudoun Utd vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through B/R Football on YouTube.

Team news & squads

Loudoun Utd team news

William Jones, Kwame Awuah and Cole Turner are unavailable due to injuries as they are yet to receive a greenlight by the medical department.

Loudoun United possible XI: Fauroux; Samake, Washington, Chica, Santos; ElMedkhar, Garay, Rocha, Zanne; Ryan, Williamson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fauroux, Jacomen Defenders: Samake, Washington, Chica, Santos, Landru Midfielders: ElMedkhar, Garay, Rocha, Zanne, Armenakas, Papez, Koanda Forwards: Ryan, Williamson, Leggett, Ramirez

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams who will miss the clash.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time Loudoun United and Columbus Crew will face off against each other in any competition.

