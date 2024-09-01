How to watch today's Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling WNBA clash between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream is set to take place on September 01, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After Dearica Hamby scored 21 points in the Sparks' current 94-88 victory over the New York Liberty, the Atlanta Dream will come to Los Angeles.

This season, the Sparks have had a tough time at home, where they have a 5-10 record. They have also done poorly against teams with good records, going 3-16.

The Dream, on the other hand, have had trouble on the road, where they have a 4-11 record. At the moment, Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference. They score an average of about 32.3 points for each game in the paint, with Tina Charles getting 8.2 points per game.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will encounter each other. The last time these two teams performed, was on June 17, the Dream beat the Sparks 87–74. Allisha Grey scored 25 points for Atlanta, and Rickea Jackson scored 16 points for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream are set to meet in an epic WNBA game on September 01, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date September 01, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream Team News

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Julie Allemand and Cameron Brink are mentioned as out for the season due to an ankle and an ACL injury respectively. Furthermore, Lexie Brown will remain absent due to illness.

Dearica Hamby is enjoying a good season. She scores 17.9 points for each game on average, makes 51.4% of her field goals, and grabs 9.8 boards per game.

Odyssey Sims is a good player for the team. She averages 22.8 minutes per game, gives out 5.3 assists, and has an average turnover percentage of 1.8 for each game. Additionally, Jackson puts up 12.6 points for each game.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Aerial Powers is ruled out of the team due to her calf injury.

Allisha Grey scores 16 points a game on average and shoots 41.7 percent from the field along with 78.7 percent from the free throw line.

Tina Charles makes a big difference by grabbing 9.1 rebounds for each game, with 2.2 offensive rebounds and 7.0 defensive boards. Additionally, Jordin Canada gives out 6.1 assists for each game and forces 2.7 turnovers in 30.2 minutes of action each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups: