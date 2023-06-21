Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders will compete to rise to the top of the MLS Western Conference.

Prior to their journey to California, Seattle is a point behind the top two teams, while Los Angeles is behind St. Louis City only on goal difference.

Los Angeles had a winless streak of six games in all competitions prior to their 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, despite their lofty position on the table.

Los Angeles FC's elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League and US Open Cup following losses to Club Leon and their neighbourhood rivals Los Angeles Galaxy, respectively, put Steve Cherundolo under pressure for the first time since his appointment as manager in January 2022.

Seattle, however, has made a good recovery from the big setback of missing the playoffs for the first time since they entered Big League Soccer in 2009.

In fact, very few people would have predicted Brian Schmetzer's team finishing in 11th place on the Western Conference table after winning the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019, and placing as runners-up in 2017 and 2020.

With a six-point lead inside the playoff places and first place within reach after winning just one of their previous six games, the board's choice to stick by the team has so far paid off.

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Seattle Sounders face off on Jun 21 at Banc of California Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will be unable to rely on Denis Bouanga for goals, as he is on international duty alongside Diego Palacios, Opoku and Jose Cifuentes.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Gaines, Maldonado, Long, Palacios; Duenas, Ilie, Crisostomo; Vela, Ordaz, Biuk

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders saw their top scorer Jordan Morris suffer an injury last month and he is still out of action as the only injury concern for the Sounders.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Teves, Lodeiro, Chu; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, LAFC has won twice while Seattle has managed only one win. The last game ended in a 0-0 draw earlier this season.

