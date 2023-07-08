Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and SJ Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC, the defending MLS Cup champions, will be looking to snap an unusual three-game losing run when they take on San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at BMO Stadium.

On Tuesday, LAFC lost to the Los Angeles Galaxy in a rivalry match, while San Jose drew 2-2 with the Galaxy in their previous meeting last weekend.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Midweek, Los Angeles FC suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to their arch-rivals LA Galaxy, with former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig scoring the game-winning goal.

The Black and Gold's losing streak now stands at three games after losses to FC Dallas on Monday and the Vancouver Whitecaps by scores of 2-0 and 3-2, respectively.

Last Saturday, San Jose Earthquakes held LA Galaxy to a draw after coming from behind twice. Jack Skahan tied the score just before halftime, and Cristian Espinoza rescued his club with a goal in the 81st minute.

However, the Quakes have the second-worst road record in the Western Conference, going on the road this year and picking up only one win, three ties, and six losses.

Additionally, San Jose has had just two clean sheets in their 10 away league games this season while giving up 19 goals, with last month's 4-1 beating at the hands of the Houston Dynamo underlining their problems away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes face off on Jul 8 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will have Diego Palacios, Kwadwo Opoku, Jose Cifuentes, and Denis Bouanga, their top scorer, back available after their international duties.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Chiellini, Palacios; Bogusz, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Biuk, Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players who will be absent from the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, LAFC has recorded three victories to the Earthquakes' one.

Useful links