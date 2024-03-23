Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will take on Nashville in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.
Nashville have had the better start this season, with six points from four games. They will be looking to get on a consistent run of matches with consecutive wins. LAFC have managed just four points from as many games and will be even more desperate for a win.
Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC kick-off time
|Date:
|March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles FC team news
Los Angeles FC continue to miss the contributions of Colombian striker Tomas Angel, who is set to sit out his third consecutive match due to a groin injury suffered against Real Salt Lake.
Nineteen-year-old Lorenzo Dellavalle has been sidelined since September due to a serious knee injury and will not be involved in Saturday's match.
LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Long, Murillo, Segura, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz
|Forwards:
|Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Ordaz
Nashville SC team news
Nashville will be without the experience of defender Walker Zimmerman, who has been out since sustaining a knee injury against Inter Miami.
Joining Zimmerman on the Boys in Gold's injury list is Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal, who has been sidelined since suffering a hip injury back in October.
Anibal Godoy and Jacob Shaffelburg have been called up for national team duty and will be unavailable for selection.
Nashville predicted XI: Willis; Moore, Macnaughton, Maher, Washington; Yearwood, Anunga; Boyd, Mukhtar, Muyl; Surridge.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Willis, Panicco, Martino
|Defenders:
|MacNaughton, Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/04/23
|Nashville SC 1 - 1 Los Angeles
|MLS
|10/10/22
|Los Angeles 0 - 1 Nashville SC
|MLS
|18/07/22
|Nashville SC 1 - 2 Los Angeles
|MLS