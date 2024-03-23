Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will take on Nashville in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Nashville have had the better start this season, with six points from four games. They will be looking to get on a consistent run of matches with consecutive wins. LAFC have managed just four points from as many games and will be even more desperate for a win.

Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles FC continue to miss the contributions of Colombian striker Tomas Angel, who is set to sit out his third consecutive match due to a groin injury suffered against Real Salt Lake.

Nineteen-year-old Lorenzo Dellavalle has been sidelined since September due to a serious knee injury and will not be involved in Saturday's match.

LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz Forwards: Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Ordaz

Nashville SC team news

Nashville will be without the experience of defender Walker Zimmerman, who has been out since sustaining a knee injury against Inter Miami.

Joining Zimmerman on the Boys in Gold's injury list is Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal, who has been sidelined since suffering a hip injury back in October.

Anibal Godoy and Jacob Shaffelburg have been called up for national team duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Nashville predicted XI: Willis; Moore, Macnaughton, Maher, Washington; Yearwood, Anunga; Boyd, Mukhtar, Muyl; Surridge.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: MacNaughton, Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/04/23 Nashville SC 1 - 1 Los Angeles MLS 10/10/22 Los Angeles 0 - 1 Nashville SC MLS 18/07/22 Nashville SC 1 - 2 Los Angeles MLS

