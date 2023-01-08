Lopetegui fumes after Wolves 'wrongly' have winner ruled out against Liverpool

Julen Lopetegui was left fuming after Wolves 'wrongly' had a winner ruled out against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

Toti Gomes scored Wolves 'winner'

Goal against Liverpool ruled out

Lopetegui insisted: 'It's not offside'

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves were denied a famous FA Cup victory at Anfield after VAR was not given sufficient video evidence following Toti Gomes' late 'winner' against Liverpool. Matheus Nunes was deemed to have been in an offside position in the build-up but manager Lopetegui insisted the decision was wrong and the goal should have stood.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Lopetegui said: “We have seen it, the offside doesn't exist, I'm sorry. It's impossible. Someone has told him it's offside, but we've seen the images, it doesn't exist. Two touches are our players, and the second touch he doesn't want.

"The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. Today we have the help of VAR, and it is a pity, because I'm sorry, it's not offside."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The debate over the use of VAR will rage on after another game was plunged into controversy. Wolves were good value to progress and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted he thought the goal would stand and was surprised when it was ruled out.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? Lopetegui's side will hope they can leapfrog West Ham and jump out of the relegation zone when they face the Hammers in the Premier League next Saturday before their FA Cup replay with Liverpool at Molineux.