Liverpool's bad results have been frustrating, admits Thiago

The Spanish midfielder feels his side have been unlucky this season, having fallen to sixth place in the Premier League

Thiago Alcantara admits his first season at Liverpool has been "frustrating" amid the team's disappointing results.

The Reds are scrambling to save their season as they sit sixth in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on a place in next season's Champions League.

Although the Anfield side are on a three-game winning run, they have been beaten by the likes of Brighton, Manchester City, Leicester, Everton, Chelsea and Fulham since the start of February.

What has been said?

But Thiago feels his side's performances have deserved better results, telling TV2: "There are many games we have not deserved to lose, so it has been frustrating not to get the three points even though we have been better than the opponent.

"But that's how football is and we look towards the next match, where we will try to perform as well as possible."

Life under Klopp

Thiago, 29, has been limited to just 20 appearances in all competitions since joining the Anfield side from Bayern Munich last September.

The Spain international suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action for two months, but he has enjoyed learning from coach Jurgen Klopp and is happy with the way he has adapted to life in Merseyside.

"It's fantastic to play under him. You learn a lot and you have to get used to a different way of playing, something I like very much," he added.

"This means that you have to adapt and develop. The quality of the teammates makes it even easier to play good football."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

Four days later, they will host Aston Villa at Anfield as they look to catch up with Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League and two points ahead.

